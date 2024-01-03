Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Bajaj Finance was ₹7300.15 and the close price was ₹7298.45. The stock reached a high of ₹7445 and a low of ₹7282.65. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finance is ₹458623.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 17483 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.