Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 7298.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7427.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Bajaj Finance was 7300.15 and the close price was 7298.45. The stock reached a high of 7445 and a low of 7282.65. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finance is 458623.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 17483 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7298.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Finance trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,483. The closing price of the shares was 7,298.45.

