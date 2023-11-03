Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7529.5 and closed at ₹7473.25. The stock reached a high of ₹7616 and a low of ₹7413 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹451,148.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. On the BSE, a total of 22,944 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST
