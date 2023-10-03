Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 7737.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7809.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7737.15 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 7848.4, while the low was 7726.4. The market capitalization of the company is 472571.93 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Finance was 7999.9, and the 52-week low was 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33187 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a total trading volume of 33,187 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 7,737.15.

