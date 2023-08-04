Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Surges in Positive Trade Today

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7162.05 and closed at ₹7202.4. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹7223 and the lowest price was ₹7019.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹430124.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38236 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7140.7, which represents a 0.46% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹32.75.
The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7176.85. There has been a 0.97 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 68.9.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7107.95, which represents a decrease of 1.31% from the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is - ₹94.45.
On the last day, the volume of Bajaj Finance BSE shares traded was 38,236. The closing price for the shares was ₹7202.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!