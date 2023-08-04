Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Surges in Positive Trade Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 7107.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7140.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7162.05 and closed at 7202.4. The stock's highest price for the day was 7223 and the lowest price was 7019.7. The market capitalization of the company is 430124.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38236 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7140.7, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹7107.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7140.7, which represents a 0.46% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 32.75.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7176.85, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹7107.95

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7176.85. There has been a 0.97 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 68.9.

04 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7107.95, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹7202.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7107.95, which represents a decrease of 1.31% from the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is - 94.45.

04 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7202.4 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Bajaj Finance BSE shares traded was 38,236. The closing price for the shares was 7202.4.

