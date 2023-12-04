Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 7124.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7256.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7155 and closed at 7124.9. The stock reached a high of 7281 and a low of 7142.55. The market capitalization of the company is 448061.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8190 and 5487.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 69458 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7124.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 69,458 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 7,124.9.

