Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance's Stock Sees Upward Movement

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 4.14 %. The stock closed at 7382.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7687.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7431.1 and closed at 7431.8. The stock had a high of 7485.2 and a low of 7365.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 455841.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 38253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7687.85, up 4.14% from yesterday's ₹7382.15

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7687.85. It has experienced a 4.14% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 305.7.

04 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.1%
3 Months-14.05%
6 Months-5.79%
YTD0.78%
1 Year11.79%
04 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7545.1, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹7382.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7545.1. There has been a percent change of 2.21, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 162.95, which means the stock has gained 162.95 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7431.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a total volume of 38,253 shares. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 7,431.8.

