Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance's Stock Sees Upward Movement

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7431.1 and closed at ₹7431.8. The stock had a high of ₹7485.2 and a low of ₹7365.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹455841.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 38253 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7687.85. It has experienced a 4.14% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 305.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.1%
|3 Months
|-14.05%
|6 Months
|-5.79%
|YTD
|0.78%
|1 Year
|11.79%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7545.1. There has been a percent change of 2.21, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 162.95, which means the stock has gained 162.95 points.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a total volume of 38,253 shares. The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹7,431.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!