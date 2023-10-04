Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance reports strong gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 7809.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7968.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7808.95 and closed at 7809.4. The stock's high for the day was 7977.4, while the low was 7759.4. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 482,226.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 20,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7968.95, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹7809.4

According to the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7968.95. It has experienced a 2.04% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 159.55.

04 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7809.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 20,468 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 7,809.4.

