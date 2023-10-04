Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance reports strong gains in today's trading

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7808.95 and closed at ₹7809.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹7977.4, while the low was ₹7759.4. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹482,226.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 20,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.