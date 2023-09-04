comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 7317 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7328.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinancePremium
Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7170 and closed at 7165.2, with a high of 7327 and a low of 7154.25. The market cap of the company is 442775.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 48282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7328.8, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹7317

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7328.8, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 11.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 10:00:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finance September futures opened at 7359.9 as against previous close of 7341.15

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7328.55. The bid price is 7352.75, and the offer price is 7354.45. The offer quantity is 125, and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4304750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:48:30 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7331, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹7317

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7331. There has been a 0.19% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.

04 Sep 2023, 09:32:47 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.51%
3 Months-0.3%
6 Months20.01%
YTD11.34%
1 Year1.94%
04 Sep 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:01:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7317, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹7165.2

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7317, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 151.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and actual value.

04 Sep 2023, 08:25:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7165.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 48,282 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 7,165.2.

