Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7170 and closed at ₹7165.2, with a high of ₹7327 and a low of ₹7154.25. The market cap of the company is ₹442775.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 48282 shares.

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7328.8, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹7317 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7328.8, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 11.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Bajaj Finance September futures opened at 7359.9 as against previous close of 7341.15 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7328.55. The bid price is 7352.75, and the offer price is 7354.45. The offer quantity is 125, and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4304750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7331, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹7317 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7331. There has been a 0.19% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.51% 3 Months -0.3% 6 Months 20.01% YTD 11.34% 1 Year 1.94% Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7317, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹7165.2 The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7317, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 151.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and actual value.

