Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7170 and closed at ₹7165.2, with a high of ₹7327 and a low of ₹7154.25. The market cap of the company is ₹442775.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 48282 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7328.8, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 11.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7328.55. The bid price is 7352.75, and the offer price is 7354.45. The offer quantity is 125, and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4304750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7331. There has been a 0.19% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.51%
|3 Months
|-0.3%
|6 Months
|20.01%
|YTD
|11.34%
|1 Year
|1.94%
The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7317, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 151.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and actual value.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 48,282 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,165.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!