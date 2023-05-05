Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:10 AM IST Livemint
Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance opened at 6207.95 and reached a high of 6398. The low for the session was 6185.45.

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 6207.95 and closed at 6178.2. The stock's high for the day was 6398 and the low was 6185.45. The company's market cap as of that day was 386233.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 7777 and the 52-week low was 5235.6. The BSE volume for the day was 33072 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:11:13 AM IST

Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6390.15, up 3.43% from yesterday's ₹6178.2

On the last day of Bajaj Finance's trading on the BSE, the volume traded was 33,072 shares, and the closing price was 6,178.2.

