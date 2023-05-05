Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹6207.95 and closed at ₹6178.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹6398 and the low was ₹6185.45. The company's market cap as of that day was ₹386233.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹7777 and the 52-week low was ₹5235.6. The BSE volume for the day was 33072 shares.