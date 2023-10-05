Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 7968.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7854.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8012.05 and closed at 7968.95. The stock reached a high of 8040.55 and a low of 7820. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 475301.08 crore. The 52-week high and low are 7999.9 and 5487.25, respectively. The volume on the BSE was 49326 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7968.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 49,326. The closing price for the stock was 7,968.95.

