Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.12%
|3 Months
|-5.01%
|6 Months
|3.32%
|YTD
|11.78%
|1 Year
|10.35%
06 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7350, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹7404.8
06 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7404.8 on last trading day