Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an open price of ₹7530 and a close price of ₹7452.9. The stock reached a high of ₹7534.95 and a low of ₹7375.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently ₹449169.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance on this day was 72071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.