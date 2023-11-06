Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 7420.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7453.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an open price of 7530 and a close price of 7452.9. The stock reached a high of 7534.95 and a low of 7375.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently 449169.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance on this day was 72071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7453.3, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹7420.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7453.3 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 33.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.45% and the price has increased by 33.1.

06 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7452.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,071. The closing price of the stock was 7,452.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.