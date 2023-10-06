Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 7854.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7849.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7910 and closed at 7854.5. The stock reached a high of 7913.7 and a low of 7828.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 474,983.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8040.55 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,598 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7849.25, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹7854.5

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is 7849.25, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -5.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7854.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 27,598. The closing price for the stock was 7,854.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.