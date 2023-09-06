Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as investors turn bearish

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7275 and closed at ₹7268. The stock had a high of ₹7358.4 and a low of ₹7275. The market capitalization of the company is ₹444,466.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,712 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7323.5. It has experienced a 0.29% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -21.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.71%
|3 Months
|-1.44%
|6 Months
|19.73%
|YTD
|11.71%
|1 Year
|2.07%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7344.95, which represents a 1.06% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹76.95.
