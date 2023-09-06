Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 7344.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7323.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7275 and closed at 7268. The stock had a high of 7358.4 and a low of 7275. The market capitalization of the company is 444,466.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,712 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7323.5, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹7344.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7323.5. It has experienced a 0.29% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -21.45.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.71%
3 Months-1.44%
6 Months19.73%
YTD11.71%
1 Year2.07%
06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7344.95, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹7268

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7344.95, which represents a 1.06% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 76.95.

06 Sep 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7268 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 33,712 shares. The closing price for the stock was 7,268.

