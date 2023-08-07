comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plunge in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plunge in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 7145.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7103.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7169.95 and closed at 7107.95. The stock reached a high of 7203 and a low of 7071.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 432369.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 7999.9 and 5487.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 21472 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:46:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7103.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹7145.05

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7103.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.1, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:32:33 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7106.8, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹7145.05

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7106.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.54% or a net change of -38.25.

07 Aug 2023, 10:22:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7090.25, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹7145.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7090.25, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -54.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.77% or 54.8 from its previous value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:00:13 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7106.6, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹7145.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7106.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -38.45, suggesting a decrease of 38.45.

07 Aug 2023, 09:50:36 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7115, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹7145.05

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is 7115. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -30.05, meaning that the stock has fallen by 30.05.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:08 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:14 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7127.0, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹7145.05

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7127.0, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -18.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:18:20 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7168.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹7145.05

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7168.2 with a net change of 23.15 and a percent change of 0.32. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:03:57 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7145.05, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹7107.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7145.05, with a net change of 37.1 and a percent change of 0.52. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 37.1 points or 0.52% compared to the previous trading day.

07 Aug 2023, 08:05:45 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7107.95 yesterday

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 21,472 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 7,107.95.

