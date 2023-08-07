Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plunge in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7169.95 and closed at ₹7107.95. The stock reached a high of ₹7203 and a low of ₹7071.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹432369.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7999.9 and ₹5487.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 21472 shares on the BSE.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7103.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.1, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 21,472 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,107.95.
