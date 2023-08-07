Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plunge in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7169.95 and closed at ₹7107.95. The stock reached a high of ₹7203 and a low of ₹7071.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹432369.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7999.9 and ₹5487.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 21472 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.