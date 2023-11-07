Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 7420.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7560.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7467.95 and closed at 7420.2. The stock reached a high of 7573 and a low of 7447.3. The market capitalization of the company is 457634.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 24117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was 7558.2 and the high price was 7635.

07 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Bajaj Finance November futures opened at 7615.25 as against previous close of 7600.1

Bajaj Finance stock is currently trading at a spot price of 7621.95. The bid price is 7645.5 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 7648.65 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for this stock is 4706750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7560.05, which represents a 1.88% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 139.85.

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.79%
3 Months7.8%
6 Months13.58%
YTD15.01%
1 Year4.85%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7560.05, which represents a 1.88% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 139.85.

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,117. The closing price for the day was 7,420.2.

