Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 7344.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7395 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7330.2 and closed at 7344.95. The stock had a high of 7397 and a low of 7290. The market capitalization of the company is 447495.26 crore. The 52-week high is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 10943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7344.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 10,943 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7,344.95.

