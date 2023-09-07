Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7330.2 and closed at ₹7344.95. The stock had a high of ₹7397 and a low of ₹7290. The market capitalization of the company is ₹447495.26 crore. The 52-week high is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 10943 shares.
07 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
