Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 7145.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7116.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of Bajaj Finance saw the open price and close price at ₹7145.05. The high for the day was ₹7181.55, while the low was ₹7074.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹430636.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 15496 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:09:20 AM IST
