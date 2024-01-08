Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 7704.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7704.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7727.1 and closed at 7704.25 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 7788, while the low was 7675. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finance is 475,761.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 8190, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 327,621 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7704.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance BSE had a trading volume of 327,621 shares. The closing price for the stock was 7704.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.