Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance sees positive gains in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance sees positive gains in trading today

2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:15 AM IST Livemint
Bajaj FinancePremium
Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance opened at a price of 6388 during the current session and reached a high of 6616.05. The stock's lowest price during the session was also 6388.

Bajaj Finance's open and close price for the last day of trading was 6388.0 and 6388.25, respectively. The high and low for the day were 6575.0 and 6388.0. The company's market capitalization was 396883.87302032 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 7777.0 and 5235.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20021 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:15:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6616.05, up 3.57% from yesterday's ₹6388.25

As of the current data, Bajaj Finance stock is priced at 6616.05 with a 3.57% percent change and a net change of 227.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in its value and is likely performing well in the market. However, it is important to note that this is only a snapshot of the stock's current state and may fluctuate in the future. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 10:45:54 AM IST

Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6388.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, there were 20,024 shares traded with a closing price of 6,388.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout