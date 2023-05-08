Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance sees positive gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint
Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance opened at a price of 6388 during the current session and reached a high of 6616.05. The stock's lowest price during the session was also 6388.

Bajaj Finance's open and close price for the last day of trading was 6388.0 and 6388.25, respectively. The high and low for the day were 6575.0 and 6388.0. The company's market capitalization was 396883.87302032 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 7777.0 and 5235.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20021 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6616.05, up 3.57% from yesterday's ₹6388.25

As of the current data, Bajaj Finance stock is priced at 6616.05 with a 3.57% percent change and a net change of 227.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in its value and is likely performing well in the market. However, it is important to note that this is only a snapshot of the stock's current state and may fluctuate in the future. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6388.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, there were 20,024 shares traded with a closing price of 6,388.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.