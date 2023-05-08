Bajaj Finance sees positive gains in trading today

Bajaj Finance's open and close price for the last day of trading was ₹6388.0 and ₹6388.25, respectively. The high and low for the day were ₹6575.0 and ₹6388.0. The company's market capitalization was ₹396883.87302032 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹7777.0 and ₹5235.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20021 shares.
As of the current data, Bajaj Finance stock is priced at ₹6616.05 with a 3.57% percent change and a net change of 227.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in its value and is likely performing well in the market. However, it is important to note that this is only a snapshot of the stock's current state and may fluctuate in the future. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, there were 20,024 shares traded with a closing price of ₹6,388.25.
