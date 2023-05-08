Bajaj Finance sees positive gains in trading today

Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6616.05, up 3.57% from yesterday's ₹6388.25

As of the current data, Bajaj Finance stock is priced at ₹6616.05 with a 3.57% percent change and a net change of 227.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in its value and is likely performing well in the market. However, it is important to note that this is only a snapshot of the stock's current state and may fluctuate in the future. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.