Wed Nov 08 2023 10:45:00
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in trading today

5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 7498.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7436.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinancePremium
Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7615 and closed at 7560.05. The stock reached a high of 7635 and a low of 7446.7. The company's market capitalization is 453,924.11 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 28,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43:26 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 141.5 (-18.75%) & 101.25 (-20.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 7400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 133.55 (+24.7%) & 181.4 (+24.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41:18 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7446.0-52.75-0.78190.05487.25450051.75
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1142.05-0.050.01284.45658.093881.12
Power Finance Corp264.71.750.67266.3593.287353.69
Shriram Finance1983.5-3.35-0.172049.951190.074267.65
SBI Cards & Payment Services751.05-2.7-0.36932.35690.971054.92
08 Nov 2023, 10:26:39 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7436.2, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹7498.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7436.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.83%, resulting in a net change of -62.55.

08 Nov 2023, 10:23:32 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7410, while the high price is 7549.95.

08 Nov 2023, 09:56:57 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:56:26 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7476, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹7498.75

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 7476, which is a decrease of 0.3%. The net change is -22.75, indicating a slight decrease in value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:33:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months5.94%
6 Months14.4%
YTD14.0%
1 Year4.25%
08 Nov 2023, 09:22:41 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7423.4, down -1% from yesterday's ₹7498.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7423.4, which represents a decrease of 1% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -75.35, indicating a decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:09:27 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7560.05 on last trading day

Based on the data, on the last day of Bajaj Finance BSE, the volume was 28,279 shares and the closing price was 7,560.05.

