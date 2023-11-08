Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7615 and closed at ₹7560.05. The stock reached a high of ₹7635 and a low of ₹7446.7. The company's market capitalization is ₹453,924.11 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 28,279 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active options for Bajaj Finance
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹7600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹141.5 (-18.75%) & ₹101.25 (-20.15%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹133.55 (+24.7%) & ₹181.4 (+24.76%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|7446.0
|-52.75
|-0.7
|8190.0
|5487.25
|450051.75
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1142.05
|-0.05
|0.0
|1284.45
|658.0
|93881.12
|Power Finance Corp
|264.7
|1.75
|0.67
|266.35
|93.2
|87353.69
|Shriram Finance
|1983.5
|-3.35
|-0.17
|2049.95
|1190.0
|74267.65
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|751.05
|-2.7
|-0.36
|932.35
|690.9
|71054.92
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7436.2, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹7498.75
As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7436.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.83%, resulting in a net change of -62.55.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7410, while the high price is ₹7549.95.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
BAJAJ FINANCE
BAJAJ FINANCE
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7476, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹7498.75
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹7476, which is a decrease of 0.3%. The net change is -22.75, indicating a slight decrease in value.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.04%
|3 Months
|5.94%
|6 Months
|14.4%
|YTD
|14.0%
|1 Year
|4.25%
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7423.4, down -1% from yesterday's ₹7498.75
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7423.4, which represents a decrease of 1% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -75.35, indicating a decline in value.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7560.05 on last trading day
Based on the data, on the last day of Bajaj Finance BSE, the volume was 28,279 shares and the closing price was ₹7,560.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!