Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 7383.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7369.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7383.65 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was also 7383.65, while the low was 7304.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 4,45,979.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 7999.9, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 8314 shares of Bajaj Finance were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 8,314 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 7,383.65.

