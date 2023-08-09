Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares tumble in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 7186.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7115 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7121.05 and closed at 7116.4. The highest price reached during the day was 7201.2, while the lowest price was 7086.05. The company has a market capitalization of 434,869.17 crore. The 52-week high was 7999.9 and the 52-week low was 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13,999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7115, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹7186.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7115, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -71.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.99% or 71.35.

09 Aug 2023, 10:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7122.05, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹7186.35

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7122.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.89, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -64.3, suggesting a decline of 64.3.

09 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7126.6, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹7186.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7126.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.83%, resulting in a net change of -59.75.

09 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7159.85, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹7186.35

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7159.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.37% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -26.5.

09 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7153.05, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹7186.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7153.05. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -33.3, suggesting a decrease of 33.3 in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7207.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹7186.35

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7207.5. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.15.

09 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7186.35, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹7116.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7186.35, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 69.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.98% from its previous closing price and has gained 69.95 points.

09 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7116.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,999. The closing price for the day was 7,116.4.

