Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares tumble in trading

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7121.05 and closed at ₹7116.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹7201.2, while the lowest price was ₹7086.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹434,869.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low was ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13,999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.