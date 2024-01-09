Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7676.8 and closed at ₹7710.55. The stock reached a high of ₹7829.8 and a low of ₹7632.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹477,938.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,108 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7752.75. The bid price is 7773.2 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 7776.85 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 5168000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7748, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 13.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% and the net change in price is ₹13.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.99%
|3 Months
|-11.52%
|6 Months
|2.69%
|YTD
|5.57%
|1 Year
|29.36%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7740, with a net change of 29.45 and a percent change of 0.38. This means that the stock price has increased by 29.45 points, or 0.38% from its previous value. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,108. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,710.55.
