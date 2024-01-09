Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 7734.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7748 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7676.8 and closed at 7710.55. The stock reached a high of 7829.8 and a low of 7632.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 477,938.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,108 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance January futures opened at 7781.05 as against previous close of 7752.15

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7752.75. The bid price is 7773.2 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 7776.85 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 5168000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7748, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹7734.05

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7748, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 13.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% and the net change in price is 13.95.

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.99%
3 Months-11.52%
6 Months2.69%
YTD5.57%
1 Year29.36%
09 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7740, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹7710.55

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7740, with a net change of 29.45 and a percent change of 0.38. This means that the stock price has increased by 29.45 points, or 0.38% from its previous value. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

09 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7710.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,108. The closing price for the stock was 7,710.55.

