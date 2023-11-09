Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 7498.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7458.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of 7549.95 and a closing price of 7498.75. The stock reached a high of 7549.95 and a low of 7410. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 451,505.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7458.8, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹7498.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7458.8, with a net change of -39.95 and a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 39.95 points or 0.53% compared to the previous trading session.

09 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7498.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Finance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 20,903 shares. The closing price of the shares stood at 7,498.75.

