Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of ₹7549.95 and a closing price of ₹7498.75. The stock reached a high of ₹7549.95 and a low of ₹7410. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹451,505.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7458.8, with a net change of -39.95 and a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 39.95 points or 0.53% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Finance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 20,903 shares. The closing price of the shares stood at ₹7,498.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!