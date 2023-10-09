Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7859.95 and closed at ₹7849.25. The stock reached a high of ₹8190 and a low of ₹7850. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹494241.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 72970 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8140.05 as against previous close of 8177.85 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 8110.25. The bid price is 8144.35 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 8147.25 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 4157875. Bajaj Finance is a leading financial services company in India, offering a wide range of lending and investment products.

