Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 8167.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8096.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7859.95 and closed at 7849.25. The stock reached a high of 8190 and a low of 7850. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 494241.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 72970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8140.05 as against previous close of 8177.85

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 8110.25. The bid price is 8144.35 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 8147.25 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 4157875. Bajaj Finance is a leading financial services company in India, offering a wide range of lending and investment products.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8096.9, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹8167.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 8096.9. There has been a decrease of 0.86% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -70.6.

09 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8119.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹8167.5

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is 8119.95, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -47.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight drop in value, with a decrease of 0.58% and a decrease of 47.55 in its price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7849.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, a total of 72,970 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 7,849.25.

