Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 7186.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7123.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7200 and closed at ₹7186.35. The stock reached a high of ₹7213.95 and a low of ₹7089.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹431078.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26656 shares on the BSE.
10 Aug 2023, 08:00:28 AM IST
