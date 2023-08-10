Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 7186.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7123.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7200 and closed at 7186.35. The stock reached a high of 7213.95 and a low of 7089.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 431078.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26656 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7186.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Finance BSE shares was 26,656. The closing price for the stock was 7,186.35.

