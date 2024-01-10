Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 7734.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7721.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Bajaj Finance was 7829.95 and the close price was 7734.05. The stock reached a high of 7829.95 and a low of 7699.05. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finance is 476,780.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 136,202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7734.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 136,202. The closing price for the day was 7,734.05.

