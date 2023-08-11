Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as investors turn bearish

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7091 and closed at ₹7123.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7180 and a low of ₹7085.2. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹433023.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 16132 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.5% 3 Months 1.03% 6 Months 10.67% YTD 8.65% 1 Year -0.08%

Bajaj Finance August futures opened at 7180.05 as against previous close of 7178.8 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7125. The bid price is 7158.65 and the offer price is 7169.85. The offer quantity is 250 shares and the bid quantity is also 250 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4912875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

