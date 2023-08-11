Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 7155.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7127.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7091 and closed at 7123.7. The stock reached a high of 7180 and a low of 7085.2. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 433023.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 16132 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7127.6, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹7155.85

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7127.6, representing a decrease of 0.39% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -28.25, indicating a slight decline in value.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.5%
3 Months1.03%
6 Months10.67%
YTD8.65%
1 Year-0.08%
11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance August futures opened at 7180.05 as against previous close of 7178.8

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7125. The bid price is 7158.65 and the offer price is 7169.85. The offer quantity is 250 shares and the bid quantity is also 250 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4912875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7155.85, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹7123.7

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7155.85, with a net change of 32.15 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7123.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 16,132 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 7,123.7.

