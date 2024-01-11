Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7719.9 and closed at ₹7721.25. The stock reached a high of ₹7732.5 and a low of ₹7660. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹474122.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23975 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.