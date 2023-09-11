Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 7362.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7409.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7380 and closed at 7362.8. The stock had a high of 7450 and a low of 7373. The market capitalization of the company was 448360.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 7999.9 and the 52-week low was 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9700 shares on the BSE.

11 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7362.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 9700 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7362.8.

