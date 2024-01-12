Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock rises in positive trading session

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7684.65 and closed at ₹7678.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹7792.45 and a low of ₹7651.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹474622.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 16883 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7667.1. The bid price is 7680.0, and the offer price is 7682.05. The offer quantity is 125, while the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4810625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7677.3, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 6.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% or 6.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.46%
|3 Months
|-11.39%
|6 Months
|2.61%
|YTD
|4.67%
|1 Year
|30.09%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7686.3. It has seen a 0.11% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.1.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance BSE witnessed a volume of 16,883 shares. The closing price of the stock was recorded at ₹7,678.2.
