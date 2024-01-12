Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock rises in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 7670.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7677.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7684.65 and closed at 7678.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 7792.45 and a low of 7651.6. The company's market capitalization is 474622.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 16883 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance January futures opened at 7748.85 as against previous close of 7702.2

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7667.1. The bid price is 7680.0, and the offer price is 7682.05. The offer quantity is 125, while the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4810625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7677.3, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹7670.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7677.3, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 6.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% or 6.6 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.46%
3 Months-11.39%
6 Months2.61%
YTD4.67%
1 Year30.09%
12 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7686.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹7678.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7686.3. It has seen a 0.11% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.1.

12 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7678.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance BSE witnessed a volume of 16,883 shares. The closing price of the stock was recorded at 7,678.2.

