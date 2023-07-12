Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7430.8, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7561 with a high of ₹7680 and a low of ₹7383.55. The stock closed at ₹7533.8. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹450,053.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7999.9 and ₹5487.25 respectively. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 61027 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7430.8, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finance stock was ₹7430.8, representing a decrease of 0.14% from the previous day's closing price of ₹7441.1. The net change in the stock price was -10.3. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7429.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7429.8. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.3 in the stock price. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7434.5, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7434.5. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.6, suggesting a decrease of 6.6 in the stock price. Click here for Bajaj Finance Key Metrics Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7433, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹7433, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -8.1. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors should keep an eye on the stock's performance and any future changes in order to make informed investment decisions. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7443, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7443, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the net change is 1.9. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7441.65, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7441.65. There has been a slight percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.55. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7430, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7430, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -11.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% and there has been a decrease of 11.1 points. Overall, this suggests a slight decline in the stock price of Bajaj Finance. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7425.35, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7425.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.21, which indicates a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -15.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.75 from its previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7430, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7430. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.15% or a net change of -11.1. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7430, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7430. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.1, suggesting a decrease of 11.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Click here for Bajaj Finance AGM Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7430, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹7430 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -11.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% and the net change is a decrease of 11.1. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7431, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7431. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.14% or a net change of -10.1. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7435, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7435. The percent change is -0.08%, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.1, suggesting a decrease of 6.1 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7412.65, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7412.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.38, resulting in a net change of -28.45. Click here for Bajaj Finance News Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7440, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7440. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.01. The net change is -1.1, indicating a small decline in the stock's value. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7450.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7450.55. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.13. The net change in the stock price is 9.45. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7496.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7496.55 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 55.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and has gained 55.45 points. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7482.55, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7482.55. It has experienced a 0.56% percent change, with a net change of ₹41.45. Click here for Bajaj Finance Dividend Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7476.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7476.7, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 35.6. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7463.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7463.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 22.75. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7507.4, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7507.4. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in price is 66.3, which also suggests a positive movement in the stock. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7484.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7484.6 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 43.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.58% from its previous price and has gained 43.5 points. Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7503, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7503, which represents a 0.83% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 61.9. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7465, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹7441.1 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7465. There has been a 0.32 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 23.9. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7440, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹7533.8 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7440. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -93.8, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7533.8 yesterday On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 61027 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹7533.8. Share Via