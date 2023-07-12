Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 7430.8, down -0.14% from yesterday's 7441.1

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 7441.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7430.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7561 with a high of 7680 and a low of 7383.55. The stock closed at 7533.8. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 450,053.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 7999.9 and 5487.25 respectively. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 61027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7430.8, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finance stock was 7430.8, representing a decrease of 0.14% from the previous day's closing price of 7441.1. The net change in the stock price was -10.3.

12 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7429.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7429.8. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.3, suggesting a decrease of 11.3 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7434.5, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7434.5. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.6, suggesting a decrease of 6.6 in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7433, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price of the stock is 7433, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -8.1. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors should keep an eye on the stock's performance and any future changes in order to make informed investment decisions.

12 Jul 2023, 02:32 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7443, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7443, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the net change is 1.9.

12 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7441.65, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7441.65. There has been a slight percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7464.4, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7464.4 with a 0.31% increase. This represents a net change of 23.3.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7430, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7430, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -11.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% and there has been a decrease of 11.1 points. Overall, this suggests a slight decline in the stock price of Bajaj Finance.

12 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7425.35, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7425.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.21, which indicates a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -15.75, suggesting a decrease of 15.75 from its previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7430, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7430. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.15% or a net change of -11.1.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7430, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7430. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.1, suggesting a decrease of 11.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Bajaj Finance AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7430, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 7430 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -11.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% and the net change is a decrease of 11.1.

12 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7431, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7431. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.14% or a net change of -10.1.

12 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7435, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7435. The percent change is -0.08%, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.1, suggesting a decrease of 6.1 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7412.65, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7412.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.38, resulting in a net change of -28.45.

Click here for Bajaj Finance News

12 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7440, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7440. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.01. The net change is -1.1, indicating a small decline in the stock's value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7450.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7450.55. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.13. The net change in the stock price is 9.45.

12 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7496.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7496.55 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 55.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and has gained 55.45 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7482.55, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7482.55. It has experienced a 0.56% percent change, with a net change of 41.45.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7476.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7476.7, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 35.6.

12 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7463.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7463.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 22.75.

12 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7507.4, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7507.4. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in price is 66.3, which also suggests a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7484.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7484.6 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 43.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.58% from its previous price and has gained 43.5 points.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7503, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7503, which represents a 0.83% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 61.9.

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7465, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹7441.1

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7465. There has been a 0.32 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 23.9.

12 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7440, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹7533.8

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7440. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -93.8, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7533.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 61027 shares. The closing price for the stock was 7533.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.