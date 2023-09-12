Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shares of Bajaj Finance slump as investors show concerns

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finance was ₹7409.3, the close price was also ₹7409.3. The stock had a high of ₹7440.3 and a low of ₹7365.2. The market capitalization of the company was ₹447,374.23 crore. The 52-week high was ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low was ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9305 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7393, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -16.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and the net change is a decrease of 16.3 points.
