Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Shares of Bajaj Finance slump as investors show concerns

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 7409.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7393 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finance was 7409.3, the close price was also 7409.3. The stock had a high of 7440.3 and a low of 7365.2. The market capitalization of the company was 447,374.23 crore. The 52-week high was 7999.9 and the 52-week low was 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9305 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7393, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹7409.3

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7393, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -16.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and the net change is a decrease of 16.3 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7409.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a total volume of 9,305 shares on the BSE. The stock closed at a price of 7,409.3.

