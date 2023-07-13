Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 7474.45, up 0.59% from yesterday's 7430.8

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 7430.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7474.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7471 and closed at 7441.1. The highest price reached during the day was 7507.5, while the lowest price was 7400. The company's market capitalization is 449,496.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 73,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7474.45, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finance stock was 7474.45, which represents a 0.59% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 7430.8. The net change in the stock price was 43.65.

13 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7485, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7485, which represents a 0.73% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 54.2.

13 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7452.4, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7452.4. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.6.

13 Jul 2023, 02:50 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7445.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7445.05, which represents a 0.19% increase. The net change in the stock price is 14.25.

13 Jul 2023, 02:32 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7440, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7440, with a net change of 9.2 and a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock has increased by 9.2 points, or 0.12% from its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7443.3, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7443.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 12.5.

13 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7456.7, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7456.7, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 25.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7478.75, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7478.75 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 47.95.

13 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7471.4, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7471.4, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 40.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the net change in price is 40.6.

13 Jul 2023, 01:23 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7491, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7491. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 60.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 60.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7480, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7480, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 49.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.66% from its previous closing price and has gained 49.2 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and showing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7472, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7472, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 41.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.55% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 41.2.

13 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7470.2, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7470.2, representing a 0.53% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 39.4.

13 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7482.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7482.5 with a net change of 51.7, representing a 0.7 percent increase.

13 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7467, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7467. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 36.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7466, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7466, with a net change of 35.2 and a percent change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7470, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7470, with a 0.53% increase. The net change is 39.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7480.05, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 7480.05, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 49.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and the net change in price is 49.25.

13 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7476.2, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7476.2, with a 0.61% increase in value. This represents a net change of 45.4 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7476.2, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7476.2, with a net change of 45.4 and a percent change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 45.4 points or 0.61% compared to the previous day's closing price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7460.25, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7460.25, which represents a 0.4% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 29.45.

13 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7465.4, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7465.4 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 34.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.47% and has a net increase of 34.6 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7489, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7489 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 58.2.

13 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7482.35, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7482.35 with a percent change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.69% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 51.55, which means that the stock has increased by 51.55 from its previous closing price. Overall, this suggests that Bajaj Finance is experiencing positive momentum in the market.

13 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7430.8, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹7430.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7430.8. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:26 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7441.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 73,919. The closing price for the shares was 7,441.1.

