Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 7458.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7458.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7487.95 and closed at 7445.6. The stock had a high of 7515.45 and a low of 7447.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 451,275.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 7407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months6.12%
6 Months10.88%
YTD13.23%
1 Year6.73%
13 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7458.05, up 0% from yesterday's ₹7458.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7458.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7445.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 7,407 shares. The closing price for the stock was 7,445.6.

