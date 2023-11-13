Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7487.95 and closed at ₹7445.6. The stock had a high of ₹7515.45 and a low of ₹7447.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹451,275.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 7407 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|6.12%
|6 Months
|10.88%
|YTD
|13.23%
|1 Year
|6.73%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7458.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 7,407 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,445.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!