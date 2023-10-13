Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 8014.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8035.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8014.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 8065.9 and a low of 7957.75. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 486,072.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 8749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8014.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 8756 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 8014.45.

