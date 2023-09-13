Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 7390.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7422 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7429.95 and closed at 7390.65. The highest price during the day was 7455.55, while the lowest was 7304.55. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 449129.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 16420 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7390.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, a total of 16,420 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 7,390.65.

