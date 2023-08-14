comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 09:36:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.35 -1.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.5 -2.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 596.95 -2.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.1 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,604.95 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 7063.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6980.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinancePremium
Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance opened at 7050 and closed at 7063.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of 7050 and a low of 7050. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 426,618.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:41:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6980.1, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹7063.6

As of the current data, Bajaj Finance stock is priced at 6980.1. It has experienced a decrease of -1.18% in its value, resulting in a net change of -83.5.

14 Aug 2023, 09:31:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months-0.15%
6 Months9.71%
YTD7.38%
1 Year-3.53%
14 Aug 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:26:04 AM IST

Bajaj Finance August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 7082.2

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7040. The bid and offer prices are both 0.0, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest is 4941875, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:13:36 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7063.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 210 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 7063.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout