Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7050 and closed at ₹7063.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹7050 and a low of ₹7050. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹426,618.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares on the BSE.
As of the current data, Bajaj Finance stock is priced at ₹6980.1. It has experienced a decrease of -1.18% in its value, resulting in a net change of -83.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|-0.15%
|6 Months
|9.71%
|YTD
|7.38%
|1 Year
|-3.53%
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7040. The bid and offer prices are both 0.0, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest is 4941875, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 210 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹7063.6.
