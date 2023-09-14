Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees gains in the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 7428.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7470 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7430 and closed at 7428.45. The highest price reached during the day was 7505, while the lowest price was 7381.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently at 452,033.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 12246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7470, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹7428.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7470. There has been a 0.56 percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 41.55.

14 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7428.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total number of shares traded was 12,246. The closing price for the stock was 7,428.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.