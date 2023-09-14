Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees gains in the stock market

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7430 and closed at ₹7428.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹7505, while the lowest price was ₹7381.7. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently at ₹452,033.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 12246 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7470. There has been a 0.56 percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of ₹41.55.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total number of shares traded was 12,246. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,428.45.
