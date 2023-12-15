Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees uptick in trading

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7353 and closed at ₹7258.5. The stock reached a high of ₹7508 and a low of ₹7301. The company's market capitalization is ₹461,108.66 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹8190 and the lowest price was ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,497 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 7458.3, has a bid price of 7480.0 and an offer price of 7483.3. The bid quantity is 250, while the offer quantity is 125. The stock has an open interest of 6659250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7471.5. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.12%
|3 Months
|-4.5%
|6 Months
|4.88%
|YTD
|13.67%
|1 Year
|12.31%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7467.45, with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 208.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.88% and the net change in price is ₹208.95.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 112,497. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,258.5.
