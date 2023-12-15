Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 7467.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7471.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7353 and closed at 7258.5. The stock reached a high of 7508 and a low of 7301. The company's market capitalization is 461,108.66 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 8190 and the lowest price was 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,497 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance December futures opened at 7549.0 as against previous close of 7504.9

Bajaj Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 7458.3, has a bid price of 7480.0 and an offer price of 7483.3. The bid quantity is 250, while the offer quantity is 125. The stock has an open interest of 6659250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7471.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹7467.45

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7471.5. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.05.

15 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.12%
3 Months-4.5%
6 Months4.88%
YTD13.67%
1 Year12.31%
15 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7467.45, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹7258.5

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7467.45, with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 208.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.88% and the net change in price is 208.95.

15 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7258.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 112,497. The closing price for the stock was 7,258.5.

